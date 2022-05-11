Federal charges for former UGA football player in Oconee RaceTrac clerk murder

article

A former UGA football player arrest in the murder of an Oconee County RaceTrac gas station employee was indicted in federal court this week.

Akhil Nasir Crumpton, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged in federal court with interference with commerce by attempted robbery, use and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, murder with a firearm during a crime of violence, and false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

James Armstrong, 34, of Commerce, was charged with false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to the federal indictment, Crumpton walked in to the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway around 1:40 a.m. on March 19, 2021 armed with a Glock 9mm pistol intending to rob it, but also ended up shooting and killing 23-year-old Elijah Wood, who was working in the store that night.

The gun used during that deadly robbery was bought by Armstrong for Crumpton on Feb. 8, 2021 at Franklin Gun Shop in Athens, the indictment states. Court records indicate Armstrong lied on the Firearms Transaction Record-Form 4473 to purchase the firearm.

Crumpton faces a maximum of two life sentences plus 20 years if convicted. Armstrong faces a maximum of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.

Crumpton also faces state charges for the murder of Wood.