Ex-Woodstock officer charged with involuntary manslaughter asking judge for bond

A former Woodstock police officer facing an involuntary manslaughter charge for a deadly chase will be in court on Monday afternoon for a bond hearing.

Grant Matthew Shaw of Canton is accused of killing 20-year-old Emmanuel Malik Millard on Oct. 12, 2023.

It happened during a chase that began when officers tried to pull Millard onto Highway 92 and Hames Road for multiple traffic offenses.

Eventually, officers used a PIT maneuver, which caused Millard to crash.

As officers were removing Millard from the car, he was shot by Shaw. Medics rushed Millard to North Fulton Hospital, where he later died.

"Traffic stops are not supposed to end in the death of the person who was stopped, especially when they present no danger to themselves or anyone else," Millard’s family attorney, Andrew Lampros, told FOX 5 earlier in April.

Shaw reportedly resigned in October 2023.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Shaw for involuntary manslaughter. He was booked into the Cobb County Jail on April 22, where he has remained without bond.

The bond hearing is set to take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the Superior Court of Cobb County.