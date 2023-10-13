Woodstock officer shoots driver after chase on Highway 92

article

A Woodstock police officer shot and critically injured a driver after a chase and car crash near Highway 92, authorities say.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Woodstock Police Department says an officer tried to stop a driver for multiple traffic offenses near Highway 92 and Haynes Road.

Instead of stopping, the driver, who police later identified as Emmanuel Millard, fled, leading to a pursuit.

Officials say the officer tried to stop Millard with a Pursuit Intervention Technique - or PIT maneuver - causing the driver to crash near Old Mountain Park Road in Cobb County.

At some point during the arrest, investigators say the officer shot Millard at least once. The shooting was reportedly caught on the officer's body camera.

Medics rushed Millard to a nearby hospital for treatment. He remains in critical condition at this time.

The Woodstock Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct its own investigation into the shooting.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, has been put on administrative leave until the GBI finishes its investigation.

This is the 78th police shooting the GBI has investigated in 2023.