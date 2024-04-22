Former Woodstock police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting

A former Woodstock police officer is now in custody after a grand jury handed up an indictment for involuntary manslaughter related to a fatal chase in October 2023.

According to jail records, Grant Matthew Shaw of Canton was booked into the Cobb County Jail at 9:59 a.m. April 22. At this time, no bond has been set.

Shaw is accused of killing 20-year-old Emmanuel Malik Millard on Oct. 12, 2023.

It happened during a chase that began when Shaw tried to pull Millard on Highway 92 and Hames Road for multiple traffic offenses.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woodstock officer shoots driver after chase on Highway 92

During the chase, Millard reportedly hit multiple vehicles driven by civilians and tried to hit police vehicles.

Eventually, officers used a PIT maneuver, which caused Millard to crash. As officers were removing Millard from the car, he was shot by Shaw.

Millard was rushed to North Fulton Hospital where he later died.

Shaw reportedly resigned in October 2023.