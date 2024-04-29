Man shot in foot outside Atlantic Station

article

Police are searching for a gunman in a shooting outside of Atlantic Station on Sunday.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 17th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the foot.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify the person responsible.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.