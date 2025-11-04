Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses shutdown, more on 'The View'

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on "The View" on Nov. 4, 2025. (ABC)

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on ABC’s "The View" for a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the government shutdown, women’s rights, and free speech. The Georgia Republican maintained her political stances but engaged in a more civil conversational tone than usual. While some viewers saw the exchange as a sign of civility, others viewed it as a calculated image reset.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared on ABC’s "The View" Tuesday, taking questions from the show’s largely Democratic panel in a conversation that covered topics including the federal government shutdown, healthcare, free speech, and women’s rights.

Greene, who has frequently drawn attention for her combative political style, spoke in a more measured tone during the interview. The discussion remained civil, though at times tense, as the panelists pressed her on several issues and past statements.

On the government shutdown

Greene said she blames House Speaker Mike Johnson for the ongoing government shutdown and expressed frustration with what she called gridlock in Washington.

"I’m really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men," she said. "Our phones in my office, my district office, and in Washington are ringing off the hook. People are terrified."

Greene added that she is declining her paycheck during the shutdown and criticized both parties for failing to agree on healthcare reform.

She said Democrats got us into this issue with the Affordable Care Act, but Republicans can't find a way out. "There are a lot of ideas, a lot of plans," she said, "but there is no consensus."

‘America First’ and political fatigue

Greene reiterated her "America First" stance, saying she believes taxpayers are frustrated with government spending abroad while "life in America becomes more and more unaffordable."

After co-host Joy Behar joked about Greene "becoming a Democrat," Greene responded that both parties share responsibility for the country’s challenges.

"Both parties have failed," she said.

On QAnon, Russia and the ‘political industrial complex’

When asked about her previous comments related to QAnon, Greene said she no longer supports the movement.

"I was a victim just like you are," she said.

Greene rejected the idea that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Donald Trump and criticized what she called the "Political Industrial Complex," describing it as "toxic garbage."

Panelists pressed her on those comments, with Goldberg responding that such claims downplay verified findings from U.S. intelligence agencies.

On Epstein and women’s rights

Discussing the Jeffrey Epstein case, Greene said she believes very rich and powerful men are being protected.

"This is about women, especially when they were teenagers, who were victims of rape and sexual abuse," she said. "What does our government say to these victims if it won’t release information on the most famous convicted pedophile in history?"

On free speech and global conflicts

Greene stressed the importance of protecting the First Amendment, saying, "As a lawmaker, I think it’s very important that I protect our First Amendment for every single American."

Addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, she said, "I can say Oct. 7 was horrific. But I can equally say that starving children and killing innocent people in Gaza is equally horrific."

A call for civility

Greene said her goal in coming onto The View was to foster respectful dialogue. "A lot of people wanted me to come on this show and say nasty things," she said. "I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe people with powerful voices — especially women to women — need to pave a new path."

She closed with a call for unity: "Our beautiful flag, the red, white, and blue, is being ripped to shreds. It takes women of maturity to sew it back together."

Though Greene’s positions remain unchanged, her measured tone and willingness to engage across party lines marked a striking departure from a past combative style.