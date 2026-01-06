Special election called to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat

article

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp set a special election for March 10 to fill the 14th District vacancy. Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned effective Jan. 5 following a public rift with President Trump. The field of candidates includes several prominent Republicans and a retired Democratic general.



A special election has officially been called to replace former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stepped down from office Monday.

Election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

What we know:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday setting the special election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District for Tuesday, March 10.

Greene's resignation

The backstory:

Greene announced her resignation in November after several public disputes with President Donald Trump, whom she had supported since the start of his political career.

The major political fallout followed Greene's criticism of the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. More recently, Greene publicly opposed a covert U.S. military operation in Venezuela—codenamed "Operation Absolute Resolve"—which resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3.

Running to replace Greene

Dig deeper:

Several candidates have already announced bids to replace Greene, including Republicans State Sen. Colton Moore, Star Black, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd and Jim Tully. Democrat and retired Army Gen. Shawn Harris is also running for the seat.

Georgia's 14th district

Local perspective:

The state's 14th District has long been one of the most conservative in the country. Following redistricting in 2020, it now includes parts of Cobb County in addition to Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

Voting in March 10 special election

What's next:

Monday, Feb. 9, is the last day to register to vote for anybody who is not registered to vote and wants to vote in the Special Election.

Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, Feb. 16.