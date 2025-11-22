Reaction pours in after Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation

The Brief Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will resign from Congress in January after a public feud with Donald Trump. Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired Army general, has launched a campaign to replace her. Governor Brian Kemp is expected to call a special election to fill her 14th District seat.



"Surprise" is the word many are using to describe their reaction to Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says she will resign from Congress in January, ending her nearly five-year tenure in Washington.

Greene resigns from Congress

The backstory:

The announcement came late Friday in a 10-minute online video that sent shockwaves through both Republican and Democratic circles.

Greene and Trump rift

What they're saying:

In her video message, the 14th District congresswoman said her decision stems from a falling out with former President Donald Trump, accusing him of using his political influence and campaign resources to undermine her re-election prospects in 2026.

Greene claimed Trump has directed "millions of dollars" toward efforts to defeat her in the next election, following a public breakdown in their once-close political relationship.

In recent months, Greene has openly criticized Trump’s positions on several issues, including the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, as well as his foreign policy and health care stance. She said those criticisms led to threats against her and her family.

The former president responded by endorsing a primary challenger for Greene’s seat and mocking her on social media.

On Friday night, Trump again posted on Truth Social, claiming Greene resigned because she "feared facing a strong Trump endorsement" and accused her of having "gone bad."

Reactions from Georgia’s political scene

The other side:

Political reactions poured in from across Georgia following Greene’s announcement.

Democratic candidate Shawn Harris, a retired Army general who is running for the 14th Congressional District seat, said his campaign anticipated the possibility but didn’t expect it to happen so soon.

"When we realized that President Trump had turned his eye on Marjorie Taylor Greene and she started talking about the death threats to her and her family, we kind of figured either she’s going to stick in the game or say it’s not worth it," Harris said.

Republican radio host Martha Zoller also expressed surprise.

"I was surprised that she would resign," Zoller said. "Quite frankly, I don’t like it when people don’t finish their terms out. I don’t care who they are — they asked for this job, they campaigned for this job."

Filling Greene's seat

What's next:

With Greene’s resignation set for January 5, her 14th Congressional District seat will become vacant early next year. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to call a special election to fill the position.

Greene’s exit marks the end of a turbulent but high-profile chapter in Georgia politics, closing the career of one of the state’s most controversial and outspoken lawmakers — at least for now.