Monday is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's final day in office

Today marks the final day in office for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, ending her tenure in Congress after a highly publicized break with President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Greene’s departure follows a major political fallout with Trump, whom she criticized over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. More recently, Greene publicly opposed a covert U.S. military operation in Venezuela and the removal of its leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking on Meet the Press, Greene said the U.S. actions overseas run counter to the "America First" message she says many voters supported. She argued the federal government should prioritize domestic issues, including jobs, housing and health care.

Greene did not indicate whether she plans to seek future political office.

