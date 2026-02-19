President Trump mentions sending National Guard to Atlanta before visit

The Brief President Trump will visit Rome Thursday to focus on affordability and the economy, tour a factory and visit a local business. He floated deploying the National Guard in Atlanta, saying, "We could take care of Atlanta so fast," but no action has been announced. Early voting is underway in Georgia’s 14th District special election; Trump has endorsed Clay Fuller.



President Donald Trump is expected to visit Rome on Thursday, according to the White House, where he will focus on affordability and the economy during a stop in northwest Georgia.

What we know:

The president is scheduled to speak about economic issues before visiting a local business. While in Rome, he is also expected to tour a factory and participate in a podcast interview.

During remarks at a Black History Month reception on Wednesday, Trump floated the idea of possibly deploying the National Guard in Atlanta, though no formal action has been announced.

"We could take care of Atlanta. I’ll tell you what, you oughta get them to call me. We could take care of Atlanta so fast," Trump said.

President Trump has sent troops to several other cities, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Memphis, Tennessee, Chicago, Illinois, and Portland, Oregon.

Rome and 14th Congressional District

Rome is located in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

Early voting in a special election began earlier this week for that district to fill the seat previously held by former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned after months of conflict with President Trump and threats to herself and her family.

Trump has endorsed Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Clay Fuller for the seat.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," Trump declared in a Truth Social post .

The special election will take place on March 10. If needed, a runoff will be held April 7.

Although the White House has not confirmed President Trump's visit is directly linked to the special election, he has been campaigning for other Republican candidates in recent weeks in Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Initially, more than 20 individuals declared they wanted to fill Greene's seat. The race is now down to 18 — 13 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian and one Independent.

Details about today's visit

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Coosa Steel Corporation around 3:30 or 4 p.m. It appears that people wishing to attend can still sign up for tickets here.

According to USA Today, he will visit an unspecified local business shortly before 2 p.m. and then participate in a podcast interview. Trump is then scheduled to tour a local factory.

Sen. Colton Moore was encouraging supporters to show up this morning to show their support for President Trump.