Georgia QB Gunner Stockton joins President Trump, Herschel Walker at Georgia rally

University of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton made a surprise appearance alongside President Donald Trump on Thursday, joining the president and football legend Herschel Walker on stage during a campaign event.

The appearance highlighted a significant crossover between Georgia’s political and pigskin worlds as Trump visited the state to tout his economic accomplishments.

President Trump was greeted at the airport by Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Herschel Walker.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ President Donald Trump greets Herschel Walker after landing in Rome, Georgia on February 19, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

What we know:

Trump told the crowd that Stockton, a rising star for the Bulldogs, was among those who met him upon his arrival in Rome.

"Gunner is a big star and a really talented quarterback," Trump said. "But I heard, much more importantly, he’s a Trump fan. So he was standing at the plane."

The president, who also shared the stage with Ambassador Herschel Walker, joked about the physical presence of the two athletes.

"I’m looking at these two guys, they’re like steel," Trump remarked. "I’m hitting them in the shoulders, and it’s like my hand isn’t the same. They’re like steel."

When invited to speak by the president, Stockton kept his remarks brief.

"This is a great opportunity just to meet a president and Donald Trump," Stockton said. "This is an awesome experience, and I’m just glad to be here."

Walker followed with a more pointed political message, praising Trump's record and calling for supporters to vote.

"This is the president right here that’s gonna go down in history as one of the greatest presidents the United States has ever had," Walker said. He added that he has known Trump since 1983 and will "always fight for him."

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who received Trump’s "complete and total endorsement" for governor during the rally, also shared an interaction he had with the young quarterback.

Jones, a former UGA football player himself, noted the success of the current program compared to his own playing days.

"I asked Gunner Stockton, how many SEC championship rings do you have?" Jones told the crowd. "He said, 'ah, maybe three, four, something like that.' I was like, we didn't get, we only got one when I played."

Jones described Stockton as a "great football player" and an "even better young man."