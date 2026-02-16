Early voting begins to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's vacant seat

The Brief Early voting begins Monday in the special election for northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. The election is to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to the report. Election Day is March 10, with a runoff April 7 if needed.



Early voting begins Monday for one of Georgia’s most-watched congressional elections: the special election for northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

What we know:

The contest is to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The field is down to almost 20 candidates after four others reportedly dropped out. The list includes three Democrats, a Libertarian, an independent and 13 Republicans, including Clay Fuller, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, the report said.

Election Day is March 10. A runoff, if necessary, would be held April 7, according to the report.

Greene’s last day in office was Jan. 5, and she left Congress after a fallout with Trump tied to criticism of his administration’s handling of the Epstein files, among other issues.

Whoever wins will fulfill the remainder of Greene's term through next January. If the winner wants to run for reelection in the 2026 midterms, they will need to run in the May 19 statewide primary (runoff on June 16 if needed).

The 14th congressional district contains multiple major population centers, including Rome (Floyd County), Cartersville (Bartow County), Dallas (Paulding County), and Dalton (Whitfield County).