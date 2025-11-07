Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for bipartisanship to end government shutdown

The Brief Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for bipartisanship to end the ongoing government shutdown, saying both parties share blame for the stalemate. She urged Congress to return to work and prioritize solutions for health care costs and cost-of-living challenges. Greene said she is not accepting a paycheck during the shutdown and wants lawmakers to "end the political drama" in Washington.



As the government shutdown drags on, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is urging both parties to set aside division and work together to reopen the federal government.

Greene calls for end to shutdown

In an interview with FOX Local, Greene struck a more conciliatory tone than usual, saying she wants to help "end the toxic political culture" that has defined recent years. The Republican lawmaker said it’s time for Congress to focus on bipartisan solutions that restore government operations and ease the economic pressures many families are facing.

"It’s my view, it’s my belief that both parties have gotten us to where we are now and that has Americans in trouble with $38 trillion in debt and, tragically, cost of living is a major factor for many Americans," Greene said. "I’ve been very vocal since September 18th. I voted to fund the government with the CR in the House of Representatives, but we have not been in session since then, and today is November 6. Here we are — Congress is not working while Americans are working every single day and struggling to get by. And I think that is incredibly unfair. I do not believe in a poor work ethic."

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and was first elected in 2020, said she has been pressing House Speaker Mike Johnson to reconvene lawmakers to discuss policies addressing health care, cost-of-living challenges and funding for essential services.

"I have been putting a lot of pressure on the Speaker and on the leadership here in the House to bring us back to work because it’s my belief we’ve got to be getting to work for the American people," she said. "Democrats could at any time, any day vote on the CR that they have voted multiple times for, and they could reopen the government instantly. However, Republicans can also reopen the government by using the nuclear option, overriding the filibuster, and passing that same funding bill with a simple majority in the Senate."

"So as it stands right now," she added, "I’m blaming both sides because both sides are refusing to do their jobs, and that is to fund the government and get all these programs funded. I think that is our most important job — it’s our constitutional duty."

Greene said she is not taking a paycheck during the shutdown and emphasized her desire to see Congress deliver on its promises.

"I think enough of the political drama in Washington, D.C.," she said. "It’s up to us as elected leaders to deliver our promises that we campaigned on. I very much want to do that."

Greene on healthcare costs

Greene said one of the most common concerns her office hears from constituents is the rising cost of health insurance.

"I think that we’ve really got to come together in Washington and start talking about health insurance," Greene said. "It is one of the top factors that I get phone calls in my office about. Democrats passed the ACA, which is Obamacare, in 2010, and then they passed the ACA credits in 2021. We have watched health insurance premiums rise ever since it went into effect in 2014. I know my own family’s health insurance for a family of five went from $800 a month all the way to over $2,400 a month — simply not affordable."

"However, with open enrollment starting November 1st and the ACA tax credits expiring this year, we’re seeing many Americans’ health insurance premiums skyrocket, some 200 to 300 percent," she continued. "That is just not sustainable for Americans, especially those families who are working multiple jobs and really trying to keep the lights on and groceries on the table."

Inerview with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Her conversation with FOX Local also touched on her recent appearance on "The View," health care reform and what she hopes to see next from Congress.