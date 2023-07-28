Atlanta Police stress they are still working to solve murders of Katie Janness, Prince Oluzor

The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference on Friday to discuss their efforts to solve two unsolved murders -- the murder of Prince Oluzor from Nigeria at a gas station near Georgia Tech and the murder of Katherine "Katie" Janness in Piedmont Park.

Oluzor was killed on Aug. 31, 2022. According to APD, Oluzor was leaving the store of a gas station on 14th Street when he noticed multiple people breaking into his car.

As he approached his car, he was shot by one of the thieves. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

APD previously released images and video of a car they believe was involved.

RELATED: Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting

At this time, they still do not know who killed Oluzor and are asking the public to help them solve the case.

Atlanta PD is also still working to solve the murder of Katherine "Katie" Janness, who was killed two years ago on July 28 while walking a dog named Bowie.

Janness was stabbed more than 50 times and Bowie was also brutally murdered.

KATIE JANNESS MURDER: Here's what we know 2 years after Piedmont Park stabbing

APD says they are still working on the case weekly, stressing that it is not a cold case, and the FBI is also looking into it and shares new information with them when it is received.

The police department emphasized that they have "cast a wide net" and have not focused on any one particular individual. When asked why it is taking so long to solve the case, APD pointed out that some cases take 3 or 4 years to solve and what matters is the "effort and determination" and the desire to solve the case the right way.

Det. Churchill, who has been assigned to the case since the beginning, revealed that he has visited Janness' mother in Detroit and speaks to her weekly. He also admitted that not being able to find the killer can be frustrating at times.

Police said that no piece of information about the case is too small.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

APD also mentioned that each time new technology becomes available that can be used to solve a crime, they use that tech in an effort to learn more about Janness' murder.

At this time, it does not appear that APD has a suspect for the murder of Janness.

