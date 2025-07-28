Expand / Collapse search
I-20 eastbound closed in Douglas County due to crash

Published  July 28, 2025 2:43pm EDT
The Brief

    • The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website.
    • All lanes are expected to stay closed for some time, but no exact time for the opening has been released.
    • Officials said the crash involved injuries, but did not release specifics. 

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - Interstate 20 eastbound is closed before Thornton Road near Lithia Springs due to a serious crash.

What we know:

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website.

All lanes are expected to stay closed for some time, but no exact time for the opening has been released. 

Douglas County posted on Facebook that the crash involved injuries, but did not specify how many or what they were. 

Video from the scene shows multiple cars involved in the crash.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw multiple cars involved in the crash, as well as a dump truck. 

A crash involving a dump truck shut down part of I-20 in Douglas County on Monday. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released what caused the crash. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from GDOT's website and SKYFOX 5. 

TrafficNews