Georgians will see new area code, marking 11th one in state

Georgia will soon have a new area code.

What we know:

The new area code will be 912 and will serve parts of southeastern Georgia, according to the Georgia Public Service Commission. This new code will create the 11th area code to serve Georgia.

It will serve new phone users in the current 565 area code. That’s around Brunswick, Douglas, Hinesville, Kingsland, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Saint Marys, Savannah, Statesboro and Waycross.

The 565 area code will stay in use; the southeast Georgia area just needs more phone numbers than one area code can serve. The code will currently run out of new number possibilities in 2028, according to officials.

This new area code should create enough numbers to last through 2050, according to the GPSC.

Below is a map of the state divided by area codes.

Georgia divide by area codes. Provided by Georgia Public Service Commission.

What we don't know:

GPSC did not say when the new area code would become active.

The backstory:

The 565 area code was the second one in Georgia, added in 1854 when 404 was the only one, but the state was about to outgrow it.

In 2000, 565 was divided into two more area codes. 229 which serves southwest Georgia, and 478 which serves middle Georgia.