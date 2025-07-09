Lilburn man charged with Fourth of July murder of roommate

article

Gwinnett County police have arrested a Lilburn man for the murder of his roommate on the Fourth of July.

Martin Montiel-Moreno is facing charges of felony and malice murder as well as aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the home on the 4000 block of Comanche Court on July 4 after receiving a report of an assault.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Jorge De La Cruz suffering from a severe head injury.

Medics rushed De La Cruz to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials say he was not able to survive his injuries.

One of De La Cruz's roommates told detectives he found the man with the injury and called 911. The man also said that their other roommate, later identified as Montiel-Moreno, had left the scene before officers arrived.

While investigators were working at the scene, Montiel-Moreno reportedly approached a Forsyth County deputy and told them that the police were looking for him. He was taken into custody and later booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

What we don't know:

The motive for the alleged assault remains unknown, though police say that the three roommates were acquainted with each other.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.