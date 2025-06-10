Enough fentanyl to kill 4 times Georgia's population: Massive drug bust

The Brief Bartholomew Harralson was indicted after agents seized 93 kg of fentanyl, other drugs, $145K cash, and 28 guns—including a machine gun—from his Atlanta and Douglasville homes. Authorities say the $9.2M seizure is the biggest fentanyl bust in state history, with industrial pill presses found on site. Harralson faces 40 years to life with no parole if convicted; the case is part of Operation Take Back America.



A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia has indicted 47-year-old Bartholomew Keeton Harralson of Atlanta on multiple drug and weapons charges following what authorities describe as one of the largest pill pressing operations uncovered in the state.

What we know:

Harralson, who reportedly has a long, violent history, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He allegedly possessed 28 firearms — including a machine gun — and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg described the operation as potentially deadly.

Bartholomew Keeton Harralson. Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"This armed felon allegedly ran a massive fentanyl pill pressing operation in our community, producing enough deadly fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people," he said. "Due to the quick action and seamless collaboration of our law enforcement partners, Harralson now faces federal drug and firearms charges, his operation has been dismantled, and countless lives have almost certainly been saved."

Authorities executed a federal search warrant on June 5 at Harralson’s southwest Atlanta neighborhood in the high-end Wolf Creek neighborhood. A neighbor's Ring camera recorded the raid of Harralson's Atlanta home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of neighbor

Inside, agents found over 56 kilograms of fentanyl, 84 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly 10 kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of cocaine, nine firearms, $145,000 in cash, and a book titled "How to Avoid Federal Drug Conspiracy & Firearms Charges." Harralson was arrested at the scene.

A search at Harralson’s Douglasville property later that day uncovered even more narcotics and equipment, including two industrial pill press machines capable of pressing 25,000 pills per hour, three hydraulic presses, and an additional 37 kilograms of fentanyl. Authorities also recovered over 1,300 pounds of binding agents, hundreds of pill stamp dies, 19 firearms, four drum-style magazines, and large quantities of ammunition.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

During a press conference on Tuesday, officials said that the drugs had an approximate street value of $9.2 million and it was the largest fentanyl seizure to date in the state of Georgia.

Dig deeper:

According to the DEA's website, 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is a potent synthetic opioid drug, is usually lethal, depending on a person's body size, tolerance and past usage. One kilogram has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Although overdose deaths have declined in recent years – nearly 24% down in 2024 – it is still a major problem, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44.

What's next:

If Harralson is convicted of all the charges he is currently facing, he could be sentenced 40 years to life with no chance of parole.

The investigation was led by the FBI and DEA, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, South Fulton Police Department, and Douglasville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Forsyth, III is prosecuting the case.

The charges are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative targeting drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations through the Justice Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.