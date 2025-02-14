Multiple arrests in Gwinnett County juvenile overdose cases

article

The Brief Brenda Alfaro-Alvarado, 21, sold fentanyl-laced Percocets to the 14-year-old before his death. Angel Alexander Nava-Nava, 20, was identified as her supplier and faces additional drug trafficking and firearm charges. Antonio Molina Chavez was arrested in a separate case tied to a 12-year-old’s overdose.



A 14-year-old’s fatal overdose and a 12-year-old’s survival have led to the arrests of three drug distributors linked to fentanyl-laced pills in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

On Jan. 27, a 14-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose in Norcross, prompting an investigation. Police traced the drugs to Brenda Alfaro-Alvarado, who was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, drug distribution, and child cruelty.

Further investigation led to Angel Alexander Nava-Nava, who was charged on Feb. 11 after police searched his home and seized fentanyl-laced Percocets, other fentanyl, marijuana, firearms, and cash.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old survived a Jan. 26 overdose. Investigators identified Antonio Molina Chavez as the supplier, arresting him on Jan. 28 on drug and child cruelty charges.

Antonio Molina Chavez

What's next:

The Gwinnett County Police Department continues its crackdown on fentanyl distribution and urges families to educate children on the dangers of illicit drugs.

Authorities remind the public that Georgia’s Good Samaritan Law protects individuals who seek medical help for overdose victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police.