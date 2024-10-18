2 teens arrested in fentanyl overdose death of 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl

article

Two teenagers from Atlanta have been arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old girl, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The suspects include 17-year-old Dino Runar Bonasera, who faces several charges: felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter for causing the fentanyl-related death, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and using communication devices to facilitate a felony involving narcotics.

A 16-year-old female, whose name was not released, was also arrested. She is being charged as an adult with felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter, sale of a controlled substance, and use of communication devices in the commission of a felony involving drugs.

This case highlights a growing effort by the Gwinnett County Police Department to combat narcotics trafficking, according to a press release. Although fatal overdoses in the county have decreased by 30% this year, the department’s Narcotics Unit has increased fentanyl-related arrests by 60% by targeting drug dealers more aggressively.

Since the introduction of Austin’s Law in April, 7 individuals have been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter. The law mandates a minimum 10-year prison sentence for those found responsible for drug-related deaths, underscoring the county’s commitment to holding offenders accountable.

The police department also issued a public reminder that those who seek medical assistance for an individual experiencing a drug overdose will not face arrest or prosecution for drug-related offenses tied to seeking help.

Authorities are urging families to have open conversations with young people about the risks of experimenting with illegal narcotics and counterfeit prescription drugs. Raising awareness, the department said, is essential in preventing further tragedies.

The Gwinnett County Narcotics Unit is asking residents to report any suspicious drug activity through its tip line at 770-513-5480.