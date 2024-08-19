Woman arrested for supplying fentanyl-laced pills in Sandy Springs overdose

article

A young woman is being held responsible for the death of another young woman who died after a fentanyl overdose in Sandy Springs.

On June 6, Sandy Springs Police responded to a medical call and found 19-year-old Makayla Peacock unconscious inside a residence. Despite efforts by EMS, life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The case was taken over by CID detectives, who launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Peacock's death.

A toxicology report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that Peacock died from a fentanyl overdose after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills. Further investigation by detectives revealed Peacock had allegedly purchased the lethal pills from Mallery James.

As a result, detectives obtained arrest warrants for James on charges of Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter by Causing Fentanyl Overdose Death, under OCGA 16-5-3.1. On July 25, James was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

James appeared before a judge for her preliminary hearing on Aug. 16 and was released on a $50,000 bond.

A new state law went into effect July 1 that punishes drug dealers if their product results in a fentanyl overdose. Under the new law, the dealers can be charged with a felony.

The new law was deemed "Austin's Law." It is named after Austin Walker who purchased Xanas on the street to help him deal with his anxiety, according to his parents. When his parents tried to hold the person who sold the pills to their son responsible, they were told that the person would only be charged with a misdemeanor even though Austin's parents had proof of the transaction.

Austin's father contacted State Sen. Russ Goodman (R-Cogdell), who helped draft the new legislation. It was approved by both the Senate and the House and became a new law.