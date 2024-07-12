Gwinnett County woman charged with murder after man's deadly overdose, police say

article

Gwinnett County police have charged a woman with murder after they say the fentanyl-laced drugs she sold led to a man's fatal overdose.

Cara Edelkind is facing charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for a fentanyl overdose death, felony murder, and the sale of a controlled substance.

According to police, officers responded to a medical call on May 20 at a home on the 2000 block of Clear View Drive in Snellville.

When officers got to the scene, they found Jaspen Screws unconscious inside the home. Medics rushed Screws to a local hospital, where he later died.

During their investigation, officials say they learned Screws had died from a fentanyl overdose and connected the drugs with Edelkind.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help, contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.