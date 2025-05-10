Founding head of prominent Atlanta private school dies at 79

article

The Brief Paul Bianchi, the founding head of Atlanta's Paideia School, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday at age 79. The family requested donations be made to the Paideia School Financial Aid Program in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.



Paul Bianchi, the founding head of Atlanta's Paideia School, has died at age 79.

What we know:

Bianchi reportedly passed away peacefully at his Atlanta home on Saturday, May 10.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Dunbar; his brother, Peter (Kathy); his daughters, Melissa (Manny Pastreich), Sarah (Grant Vinik), and Emily (Jon Markham); and his grandchildren, Elena, Julia, Sam Pastreich, Eva, Josh Vinik, and Lexi, James, and Anna Markham; and the students, alumni and staff of the Paideia School in Druid Hills.

What they're saying:

"Paul was a model of what it means to lead with heart," said Tom Taylor, the current head of the Paideia School said. "His presence was felt in every hallway, in every conversation, in every act of care that built this community. He is woven into the very fabric of Paideia, and his memory will always be a part of who we are as a school."

"As we mourn this loss, we also give thanks for the extraordinary life of a man who made school feel like home—and who believed, above all, in the power of people to learn, grow, and build something beautiful together," said a spokesperson for the private school.

Sen. Ossoff grieves private school founder

"Alisha and I express our deep sadness upon the death of Paul Bianchi, founder of The Paideia School in Atlanta, Georgia. We celebrate and honor Paul’s life and his legacy as one of the most impactful, visionary, and beloved educational leaders in Georgia history.

"Paul’s love of children, education, and community and his decades of dedicated work shaped thousands of lives for the better and contributed in profound ways to communities in Georgia and to the world.

"Alisha and I know firsthand the brilliance, wit, wisdom, and compassion that made Paul so special, and are grateful for all he did to support us and so many others.

"We join the Atlanta community in expressing our love and support for Paul’s wife, Barbara Dunbar; their daughters Melissa, Sarah, and Emily; their grandchildren and the entire Bianchi family.

"Paul: Godspeed and thank you," Sen. Jon Ossoff said in a statement.

What you can do:

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Paideia School Financial Aid Program.

What's next:

When funeral arrangements are announced, we'll update you.

Who was Paul Bianchi?

Dig deeper:

Paul Frederic Bianchi, known for his dedication to progressive education and his vibrant personality, was the founding head of Paideia School. It was a role he held from 1971 until his retirement in 2023. Even then, he continued to teach at the school.

Paul Bianchi's childhood, college life

Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, Bianchi was the second son of Helen (Raffaelly) and Paul C. Bianchi.

At the age of five, he contracted polio, spending significant time in Boston hospitals. Despite these challenges, Bianchi's charisma shone through, charming nurses and even receiving visits from his beloved Boston Celtics.

Being sick at such a young age seemingly fostered a love for being at the center of a crowd. In high school, he managed sports teams and led pep rallies, despite being unable to play sports himself.

Bianchi's determination was evident when he defied his college counselor's suggestion to apply to trade school due to his disability. Instead, he opted for Harvard University, where he enrolled in the fall of his senior year. It was during his undergraduate years that he met Barbara Dunbar, a student at Smith College. The couple married in 1967, sharing a passion for education and a curiosity for the world beyond Boston.

Paul Bianchi, Paideia School

In 1970, the Bianchi's moved to Atlanta to teach at Galloway School, a new and progressive institution.

Just a year later, Bianchi was offered the opportunity to head a new school, Paideia, despite the absence of buildings, faculty, students, or funding. He was only 25 years old. Under his leadership, Paideia grew into one of the nation's leading progressive schools, characterized by what Bianchi called "a cast of contagious characters."

Bianchi's approach to education valued great teachers and a vibrant community over physical infrastructure or philosophical statements. His signature event, the high school graduation, was renowned for personalized vignettes celebrating each student's unique talents and quirks.

Paul Bianchi's love for family

Paul and Barbara Bianchi raised three daughters, Melissa, Sarah, and Emily, who all grew up at Paideia. The people closest to him said he would make their lunches, try to do their hair and rooted them on and off the field. He was a proud "girl dad" long before the term became popular.

His love eventually extended to eight grandchildren, whom he adored. It's said that he wrote them letters regularly.

"Take your work seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously," was Bianchi's philosophy.