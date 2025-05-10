Apalachee HS hosts 'Barrow Together' event thanking community for support after shooting

The Brief Apalachee High School held the "Barrow Together" event to thank community members for their support following the tragic school shooting eight months ago. Students and staff told FOX 5 Atlanta about the importance of community support in their healing process. Several organizations collaborated to host the event, highlighting the ongoing need for unity and support as the school continues to recover.



Eight months after the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, the school community expressed gratitude to those who supported them through the difficult times.

What we know:

On Saturday, the school held the "Barrow Together" event on campus to connect with and thank community members for their unwavering support.

Several organizations collaborated with the school to host the free event, aiming to strengthen community bonds that are vital as the school continues to heal and move forward.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ "Barrow Together" event held at Apalachee High School

What they're saying:

Senior Madison Maney was one of the students who came out, eager to personally thank those who had helped her classmates get by.

"I would like to make my rounds and say thank you for all that they've done for us," Maney said.

"This is our way of saying we saw you, and we needed you, and we may not have been able to say thank you in that moment, but we can certainly say thank you today," said Apalachee High School Principal Jessica Rehberg. "I think being together is the biggest part of that."

"We still haven't fully, completely healed. It's still a process," said Apalachee math teacher Jordan Rushing. "We're still working through a lot of things individually as people and we're also working through a lot of things as a group. And so just to have that community support through all of that has probably been something that I will cherish forever really."