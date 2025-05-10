Escaped Clayton County inmate back in custody: sheriff

article

The Brief An inmate escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office identified him as James Damonte Beasley. He was taken back into custody Saturday afternoon.



A Clayton County inmate who reportedly escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center on Saturday has been found, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Not much has been publicly released about the incident.

However, we do know the inmate was identified as James Damonte Beasley. He was thought to be wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with white writing.

It's not clear yet what he was arrested for, how long he was in jail and why he was taken to the hospital.

He was taken back into custody at 12:35 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information about this incident.

What they're saying:

"All areas around the hospital have been secured by law enforcement," said a spokesperson for Southern Regional. "The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority."

"No further information will be issued by our hospital at this time."