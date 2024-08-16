Snellville man charged with manslaughter under new Austin's Law after death

article

Gwinnett County Police have arrested Emory Clark, a 39-year-old resident of Snellville, charging him with manslaughter under the newly enacted Austin’s Law. The charges stem from the sale of illegal drugs laced with fentanyl, which led to the death of 23-year-old Christian Howell in Lawrenceville.

The investigation began on July 31 when officers responded to a call at a residence on Mill Glenn Court in Lawrenceville regarding an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, police discovered Howell deceased in a bedroom, surrounded by illegal drugs. Detectives quickly launched an investigation, gathering phone data, conducting surveillance, and employing other investigative techniques, which ultimately led them to identify Clark as the distributor of the deadly narcotics.

Clark was arrested on Aug. 13, and a search of his home revealed narcotic packaging that matched what was found at the scene of Howell's death. Additionally, detectives recovered a stolen handgun from Clark's residence.

Clark now faces multiple charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter for a fentanyl overdose death, the sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property.

The manslaughter charge marks one of the first applications of Austin’s Law, signed earlier this year by Gov. Brian Kemp. This legislation allows law enforcement to criminally charge drug dealers and distributors for deaths resulting from fentanyl-laced substances.

Clark remains in custody as the investigation continues.