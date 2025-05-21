Gainesville man indicted for fentanyl overdose death in Habersham County

article

The Brief Corey Cantrell was indicted for aggravated involuntary manslaughter related to the fentanyl overdose death of Sidney Cantrell in Habersham County. The arrest followed an investigation by the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, with collaboration from local law enforcement agencies. The GBI encourages public reporting of drug activity through various anonymous tip channels.



A Gainesville man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the January fentanyl overdose death of a 27-year-old Habersham County resident, authorities said.

Corey Cantrell indicted

What we know:

Corey Cantrell, 28, of Gainesville, was indicted by a Habersham County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for sale of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The indictment was handed down on April 10, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Sidney Cantrell, 27, died on Jan. 19 after ingesting fentanyl allegedly obtained from Corey Cantrell. The two are not related.

The GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) was requested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the suspected overdose. Following the investigation, ARDEO agents, along with Gainesville police K-9 units and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, arrested Corey Cantrell at his Gainesville home on Feb. 12.

The case is being prosecuted by the Habersham County District Attorney’s Office.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Cantrell had obtained legal representation.

What you can do:

The GBI encourages anyone with information about drug activity to contact ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or using the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

What is ARDEO?

Big picture view:

ARDEO is a multi-agency unit covering 30 counties in North Georgia. Participating agencies include sheriff’s offices from 11 counties, two city police departments, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.