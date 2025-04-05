No one shot at 404 Day Festival at Underground Atlanta, police confirm
ATLANTA - Despite some commotion and a social media post that suggested shots had been fired, Atlanta police confirmed they received no reports of a person shot at the 404 Day Festival planned at Underground Atlanta.
What we know:
The celebration of all things Atlanta continues without a hitch after Atlanta police refuted a rumor that there had been a shooting at 404 Day Weekend Festival 2025 at Underground Atlanta on Saturday.
The day started off with an inaugural parade through downtown Atlanta.
404 Day Parade on April 5, 2025.
FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured the floats, bands and cheerleaders marching their way down Peachtree Street. It ended at Underground Atlanta for a family-friendly event honoring Atlanta's unique culture.
There was food, live performances and vendors.
There were so many eager attendees that the event, which was slated to run from noon to 8 p.m., shut down earlier than expected.
What's next:
404 Day Beats on the Beltline will continue to run tonight until 10 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.
Remember, 404 Day festivities don't end until Sunday. At noon, there's a free Celebrity & Influencer Softball Game planned at Center Parc Stadium. There will be food trucks, giveaways and DJs.
