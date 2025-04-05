No one shot at 404 Day Festival at Underground Atlanta, police confirm

article

Despite some commotion and a social media post that suggested shots had been fired, Atlanta police confirmed they received no reports of a person shot at the 404 Day Festival planned at Underground Atlanta.

What we know:

The celebration of all things Atlanta continues without a hitch after Atlanta police refuted a rumor that there had been a shooting at 404 Day Weekend Festival 2025 at Underground Atlanta on Saturday.

The day started off with an inaugural parade through downtown Atlanta.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 404 Day Parade on April 5, 2025.

FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured the floats, bands and cheerleaders marching their way down Peachtree Street. It ended at Underground Atlanta for a family-friendly event honoring Atlanta's unique culture.

There was food, live performances and vendors.

There were so many eager attendees that the event, which was slated to run from noon to 8 p.m., shut down earlier than expected.

What's next:

404 Day Beats on the Beltline will continue to run tonight until 10 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

Remember, 404 Day festivities don't end until Sunday. At noon, there's a free Celebrity & Influencer Softball Game planned at Center Parc Stadium. There will be food trucks, giveaways and DJs.

Looking for other plans, freebies or discounts this weekend? Check out FOX 5 Atlanta's list of events here.