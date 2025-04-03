Things to do this weekend: 404 Day, festivals, music, theater & more | April 4-6, 2025

article

Here's a roundup of fun things to do this weekend in Atlanta, including 404 Day events, festivals, musical performances, movies and theater, cars and trains and much more.

404 DAY EVENTS

404 Day at Piedmont Park

Dates & Times: Friday, April 4, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

Description: A featuring more than 100 vendors, multiple stages, and the largest lineup of musicians and artists yet. Proceeds benefit WIFTA (Women in Film & Television of Atlanta).

Cost: Free admission

404 Day Tech Back the Block Block Party

Date & Time: Friday, April 4, 2 – 8 p.m.

Location: The Interlock, West Midtown

Description: A block party honoring Atlanta’s Black tech ecosystem, featuring community leaders, creatives, and a kickoff by the mayor. Expect high energy, innovation, and culture all day long.

Cost: Free admission

Sine Die/404 Day Block Party

Date & Time: Friday, April 4, 1–6 p.m.

Location: Liberty Plaza, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta

Description: Hosted by Rep. Eric Bell, this community block party celebrates the final day of the Georgia legislative session with live music, local food trucks, interactive booths, games, and family-friendly activities. Attendees can meet state representatives and community leaders, and learn more about key legislative initiatives.

Cost: Free admission

404 Collective Presents: 2CHAINZ

Date & Time: Friday, April 4, 4 – 8 p.m.

Location: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

Description: Celebrate the culture at this official 404 Night afterparty with a live performance by Atlanta’s own 2CHAINZ.

Cost: Free tickets

404 Day Beats on the Beltline

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 2–10 p.m.

Location: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta

Description: A free outdoor block party along the Beltline featuring live DJs, music, food vendors, and craft cocktails and beer.

Cost: Free admission

404 Day at Crazy ATLanta with Kilo Ali

Date & Time: Friday, April 4, 8 p.m.

Location: Crazy ATLanta Restaurant, Bar & Event Venue, Downtown Atlanta

Description: Celebrate 404 Day with a night of live performances headlined by Atlanta music legend Kilo Ali. Ages 21+ only.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check website for availability

404 Day Festival 2025

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

Location: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

Description: A vibrant festival featuring live music, art installations, food vendors, and more, celebrating Atlanta's unique culture and community.

Cost: Free admission; VIP tickets available for purchase​

404 Day Finale – Yung LA & Skooly Live

Date & Time: Friday, April 4, 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Location: Domaine, 1150 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Description: Cap off the 404 Day celebrations with live performances by Yung LA and Skooly at this exclusive nightlife event.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details​

404 Day Parade

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Peachtree Street between Ralph McGill Boulevard and Marietta Street

Description: The inaugural 404 Day Parade celebrates Atlanta’s culture with floats, walking groups, music, dance, and community spirit. A family-friendly event spotlighting local businesses, organizations, and performers.

Cost: Free admission

404 Day Celebrity & Influencer Softball Game

Date & Time: Sunday, April 6, 12 p.m.

Location: Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta

Description: Atlanta’s biggest influencers and celebs face off in a softball showdown for 404 Day bragging rights. Includes DJs, food trucks, giveaways, and surprise guests.

Cost: Free tickets

404 Day special offers/happenings

Puttshack is celebrating 404 Day on Friday, April 4 with a special BOGO deal—buy one 9-hole game, get one for $4.04—at both its Atlanta and Dunwoody locations. Use promo code ATLGA when booking online. Guests can enjoy ATL-themed bites like Georgia Tailpipes (fire-braised chicken, bacon collard greens, and pimento cheese spring rolls) and the Atlanta Hot Sandwich, with $1 from every Georgia Tailpipes order supporting Giving Kitchen (Midtown) or Lost-n-Found Youth (Dunwoody). Local drink specials include the Peach Tea on Peachtree and the Frozen Watermelon Margarita, plus brews from Tucker Brewing Co. and Terrapin Beer Co. Offer valid April 4 only.

Georgia Aquarium is making a splash for 404 Day with a 24-hour flash sale starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025: buy one general admission ticket, get one free. Tickets are valid for visits between April 4 and October 4, 2025, with no blackout dates. The offer applies to general admission only (not memberships or passes), and both tickets must be used on the same day. Limited to six purchased tickets per transaction and available online only at georgiaaquarium.org.

Georgia Tech will showcase its groundbreaking AI-driven art installations at Microsoft’s AI Day in the A, taking place April 3–4 at Coda Plaza in Midtown Atlanta. The two-day digital exhibit coincides with 404 Day and explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping movement, music, sculpture, and storytelling. Featured works include robotic musical compositions by Gil Weinberg, dancing AI avatars by Brian Magerko and Milka Trajkova, AI-enhanced biodegradable sculptures by Bojana Ginn, and educational initiatives led by Mark Leibert. Georgia Tech is also launching a new B.S. degree in Arts, Entertainment, and Creative Technologies to prepare students for careers at the intersection of AI and the arts. Event hours are 4–6 p.m. April 3 and 12–2 p.m. April 4.

Be Someone, Inc. founder and nationally recognized youth mentor Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson will host a free, family-friendly community event titled "Making the Hood Good" on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 3–5:30 p.m. at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta. Held in honor of International Good Deeds Day, the event uses chess to teach critical thinking, leadership, and life skills. Guests can expect interactive chess games, motivational talks, free resources, and a special giveaway—free T-shirts for the first 150 participants. Hudson’s goal: to inspire youth to "think before they make a move—on the board and in life."

FESTIVALS

Haunt Fest

Dates & Times: Friday, April 4, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Location: Southern Brewing Company, Athens

Description: A spooky-themed festival featuring live entertainment, pumpkin painting, costume contests, ghost stories, face painting, rage rooms, animal encounters, and themed food and drinks.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details​

Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival

Dates & Times: Friday, April 4, 6–10 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 12–10 p.m.; Sunday, April 6, 1–5 p.m.

Location: Historic Ritz Theatre, Toccoa, GA

Description: A bluegrass music festival featuring performances by the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Shannon Slaughter & County Clare, Authentic Unlimited, and more.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details​

Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival

Dates & Times: Friday, April 4, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: Ridges Resort, Hiawassee, GA

Description: A celebration of storytelling with featured performers Bil Lepp, Dovie Thomason, Paul Strickland, Ray Christian, and Mo Reynolds. Stories for all ages.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details​

Panda Fest

Dates & Times: Friday, April 4, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Location: Atlantic Station - Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th Street, Atlanta

Description: Experience one of the largest outdoor Asian food festivals in the U.S., featuring a variety of culinary delights and cultural performances.

Cost: General Admission: $13; VIP Admission: $35

Wussy Fest

Date & Time: April 4–6

Location: Multiple Atlanta venues

Description: The first Wussy Fest kicks off with a Filthy Dance Party featuring John Waters on April 4. Other events include a daytime drag marathon and tea dance on April 5, and a drag brunch at Park Tavern on April 6. Upcoming highlights include Pee Wee's Big Adventure (April 9), Schitt's Creek Drag Brunch (April 12), Scooby Doo Brunch (April 13), and The Color Purple screening (April 24).

Cost: Prices vary

Atlanta R&B Soul Healing Picnic

Dates & Times: Saturday–Sunday, April 5–6

Location: Shirley Franklin Park (formerly Westside Park), Atlanta

Description: An immersive two-day wellness and music experience focused on joy, healing, and mental wellbeing through R&B and soul. Expect yoga, guided meditation, food trucks, small business vendors, and appearances by NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Frank Ski, and more.

Cost: From $40

Spring Festival on Ponce

Dates & Times: Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta

Description: Enjoy over 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and outsider art in the historic park designed by Frederick Olmsted Sr. The festival also features a children's area and local food and beverage offerings.

Cost: Free

Acworth Art Fest

Dates & Times: Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: Historic Downtown Acworth, Acworth

Description: A vibrant festival featuring over 100 artisans showcasing a variety of artwork, along with live music, delicious food, and a Kidz Zone for family fun.

Cost: Free admission​

MUSIC

The Magic Flute for Families

Dates & Times: Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6; showtimes vary

Location: Center for Puppetry Arts – Vince Anthony Founder’s Theater

Description: A family-friendly adaptation of Mozart's classic opera presented by The Atlanta Opera.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details

The Millennium Tour 2025

Date & Time: Sunday, April 6; doors open at 6 p.m.

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Description: Featuring performances by Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, and more.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; purchase through the venue's website

Timmy Trumpet at District Atlanta

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 10 p.m.

Location: District Atlanta, 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

Description: Experience an electrifying night with DJ, producer, and live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet, known for his dynamic performances in the electronic music scene.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.

For The Love of RNB Tour

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, 7 p.m.

Location: Rich & Pour Opulence Lounge, 2579 Park Central Blvd., Decatur

Description: An intimate evening celebrating R&B music with live performances from talented artists.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.

Jonathan Biss

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 3 p.m.

Location: Spivey Hall, Morrow

Description: Pianist Jonathan Biss performs works including Alvin Singleton’s Bed-Stuy Sonata for Piano and two sonatas by Schubert.

Cost: From $35

Alvin Garrett at St. James Live!

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 10 p.m.

Location: St. James Live!, 3220 Butner Road #Suite 240, Atlanta

Description: Enjoy an evening with Grammy-nominated artist Alvin Garrett, delivering soulful R&B and jazz performances.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

Austin Paul Jr. at St. James Live!

Date & Time: Sunday, April 6, 4 p.m.

Location: St. James Live!, 3220 Butner Road #Suite 240, Atlanta

Description: Experience the smooth sounds of saxophonist Austin Paul Jr. in a live jazz performance.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.

Noah James Saunders

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 6–8 p.m. (Opening reception)

Location: Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, Marietta

Description: This exhibition features the intricate wire sculptures of Athens artist Noah James Saunders. Artist talk scheduled for April 27.

Cost: Free for members, $10 general admission

OnlyOneOf Concert in North America Tour

Date & Time: Sunday, April 6, 7 p.m.

Location: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta

Description: K-pop group OnlyOneOf brings their North America tour to Atlanta for an unforgettable performance.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

The 19th Annual ATL Blues Festival

Date & Time: Sunday, April 6, 6 p.m.

Location: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

Description: Celebrate the blues with performances by renowned artists as part of the Blues is Alright Tour.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

Rodney Carrington at Cobb Energy Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m.

Location: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339

Description: Comedian and country artist Rodney Carrington performs live, blending humor and music in his unique style.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

House Of Disorder 2025

Dates & Times: Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6; showtimes vary.

Location: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta Street NW C, Atlanta

Description: A hardcore music festival featuring various artists in the genre.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​Go South Atlanta

FILM/THEATER/DANCE

Movies at The Strand

Dates & Times: April 4–6

Location: The Strand Theatre, Marietta

Description: Enjoy a weekend of classic films with Legally Blonde (April 4, with a pre-show organ concert), The Greatest Showman sing-along (April 5), and Sunset Boulevard (1950) on April 6.

Cost: From $12

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

Dates & Times: Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6; showtimes vary.

Location: Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Description: A lively puppet show adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss story, delighting audiences of all ages.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

Dinosaur!

Dates: March 19–May 4

Location: Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

Description: A children’s performance exploring the prehistoric world of dinosaurs.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details

The Reservoir

Dates: March 29–May 4

Location: Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

Description: A compelling play exploring themes of community and resilience.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details

FAMILY

Spring to Life Family Festival

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Description: Enjoy wildlife demonstrations, a plant sale, food trucks, family yoga, interactive kids' activities, garden tours, and more at this free festival.

Cost: Free

Spring FUN Break at Stone Mountain Park

Dates: Saturday, April 5–Sunday, April 13

Location: Stone Mountain Park

Description: Celebrate spring break with attractions like Dinosaur Explore, Scenic Railroad, and the 4-D Theater.

Cost: Included with park admission​

Lantern Parade: Bringing Light to Life

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m.

Location: Morgan Falls Overlook Park, Sandy Springs

Description: Bring your own lantern or create one at a workshop to participate in this enchanting parade along the Chattahoochee River.

Cost: Free​

North Georgia Live Steamers Miniature Train Rides

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5, 1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Location: Conyers

Description: Enjoy rides on miniature trains operated by the North Georgia Live Steamers, offering fun for train enthusiasts of all ages.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

OTHER

Atlanta Blooms!

Dates: March 1–April 30

Location: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Description: Celebrate spring with hundreds of thousands of tulips, daffodils, crocuses, and hyacinths in bloom.

Cost: Included with Garden admission

Van Jones AI x Library Project

Date & Time: Saturday, April 5

Location: Kirkwood Library, 11 Kirkwood Road NE, Atlanta

Description: Part of Van Jones’ Dream Machine Innovation Lab, this free workshop helps Black and brown entrepreneurs and creatives explore AI through hands-on learning and empowerment sessions designed to foster digital skills for today’s world.

Cost: Free admission

Street Car Takeover Atlanta

Date: Saturday, April 5

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton

Description: A premier car show featuring drag racing, roll racing, and a car show competition.

Cost: Car Show Entry (includes driver admission): $30; additional occupants require separate admission

Author Neko Case

Date & Time: Sunday, April 6, 7 p.m.

Location: Tara Theatre, Atlanta

Description: Musician and author Neko Case appears in conversation with Virginia Prescott to discuss her new memoir, The Harder I Fight the More I Love You. Presented by A Cappella Books.

Cost: From $30 (includes book)

COMING UP

The Addams Family Musical

Dates & Times: Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13

Location: Gas South Theater, Duluth

Description: A musical comedy featuring the beloved characters of the Addams Family in a new story.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

Repticon

Dates & Times: April 12-13

Location: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

Description: A reptile and exotic animal expo featuring vendors, exhibits, and seminars.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.​

If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.