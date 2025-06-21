2 minors shot in northwest Atlanta dispute
ATLANTA - Two minors were shot early Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Fairburn Road around 12:45 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Police say one victim was a 15-year-old boy and the other was a 10-year-old boy.
Police said both victims were alert and conscious when officers arrived.
The shooting happened because of an argument over a relationship, according to police.
APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department through a press release. This article was updated to provide more information given to FOX5 by APD.