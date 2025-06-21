Expand / Collapse search

2 minors shot in northwest Atlanta dispute

Updated  June 21, 2025 2:49pm EDT
Police cars on the scene of a double shooting in northwest Atlanta. 

ATLANTA - Two minors were shot early Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Fairburn Road around 12:45 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

Police say one victim was a 15-year-old boy and the other was a 10-year-old boy.

Police said both victims were alert and conscious when officers arrived. 

The shooting happened because of an argument over a relationship, according to police. 

APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department through a press release. This article was updated to provide more information given to FOX5 by APD. 

