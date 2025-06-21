2 minors shot in northwest Atlanta dispute

article

Two minors were shot early Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Fairburn Road around 12:45 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say one victim was a 15-year-old boy and the other was a 10-year-old boy.

Police said both victims were alert and conscious when officers arrived.

The shooting happened because of an argument over a relationship, according to police.

APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

