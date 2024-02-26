Lakeside High School student killed, 2 others injured in single-car crash

A Lakeside High School student was killed, and two others are recovering after a single-car crash over the weekend.

Students gathered Monday afternoon to remember Sophie Lekiachvili, who died at Grady Memorial Hospital just hours after the crash, according to DeKalb County school officials.

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday along Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sophie’s classmates gathered Monday afternoon near the site, laying flowers, sharing stories and hugs.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Family and friends gather to remember a Lakeside High School student killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash during a vigil on Feb. 26, 2024. (FOX 5)

A letter, sent home to Lakeside High School parents and guardians read in part:

"Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. Sophie's parents have asked for privacy during this extremely difficult time. Keeping our focus on the facts and not speculation around circumstances leading to the accident is paramount."

The letter also revealed that one of the students remains in the hospital under observation for a skull fraction and possible brain bleed. The third student has since been released.

"Our communities are all experiencing this loss and need our support," the letter concludes.