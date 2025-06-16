GSP arrest man in stolen car after downtown Atlanta chase

article

A driver was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase involving the Georgia State Patrol, according to GSP.

What we know:

Officials said a GSP trooper saw a stolen car on Monday. When they tried to pull it over, troopers say the driver pulled into a parking lot. Before they could get the driver out of the car, the car drove over a curb and onto railroad tracks, according to police.

The trooper began chasing the stolen car, according to GSP. It went off the railroad tracks and back onto the road. Troopers say the car drove very recklessly until a trooper performed a PIT maneuver and crashed the car into a small commercial vehicle at Forsyth Street NW and Carnegie Way NW.

The suspect got out of the car and ran into a MARTA train station. MARTA police arrested the suspect.

Police charged the man with felony fleeing, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and hit and run.

GSP says no one was injured in the chase.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the Georgia State Patrol.



