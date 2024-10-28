Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Longest trial in Georgia history could end Monday

article

The future of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and his co-defendants could be decided Monday in a Fulton County courtroom.

The Young Thug, YSL RICO trial — now the longest criminal trial in Georgia history — came to an abrupt halt last Wednesday after a witness, Wunnie Lee (also known as Slimelife Shawty), read a social media post featuring the hashtag #freequa, referencing a previous jail sentence for one of Williams' co-defendants.

PREVIOUS: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: No decision by judge on possible mistrial, court adjourned

Defense attorneys immediately filed for a mistrial, arguing that jurors should not be exposed to the defendants' prior criminal histories or incarcerations.

"We’re not going to be able to un-ring this bell," defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland said. "The state presented to the witness, I guess, the unredacted version [of the exhibit], didn’t prep him to not comment on it, and he did.

RELATED: Protesters call for end of YSL trial as judge considers possible mistrial

A similar issue occurred earlier this month when a retired detective testifying for the prosecution referenced a defendant’s past.

Following last week's disruption, rumors surfaced that defense lawyers were meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to discuss potential plea deals to avoid a new trial if a mistrial is declared.

SEE ALSO: Georgia Supreme Court reverses contempt order for Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who assumed the case after the original judge was removed, indicated she would not grant a mistrial with prejudice but would consider one without prejudice, meaning the state could retry the case.

SEE ALSO: Antonio ‘Mounk Tounk’ Sledge has 5 years of probation revoked

Williams was arrested in May 2022 along with 27 other alleged gang members. Most have accepted plea deals in exchange for testimony and other information, but a handful — including those on trial with Young Thug — have yet to finalize deals or face trial.

Here is a list of who is currently on trial:

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug or Slime): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Marquavius Huey (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 3 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 4 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, 4 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Quamarvious Nichols (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rodalius Ryan (Lil Rod): Conspiracy to violate RICO. Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.