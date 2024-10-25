Protesters call for end of YSL trial as judge considers possible mistrial

The Brief Supporters of Atlanta rapper Young Thug are planning a protest to call for the end of the YSL Rico trial. The case, now the longest in Georgia history, is on pause until Monday while the judge considers declaring a mistrial. The latest disruption in the trial happened on Wednesday when a witness revealed information the jury was not supposed to hear.



Supporters of Atlanta rapper Young Thug are gathering at the Fulton County Courthouse to call for an end to the nearly year-long YSL RICO trial.

The trial is on hold until Monday while the judge mulls the possibility of a mistrial and defense attorneys negotiate potential plea deals.

On Thursday, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker dismissed everyone for the day without explanation.

Multiple social media accounts reported that defense attorneys met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love on Thursday morning to discuss potential plea deals. FOX 5 has not independently confirmed that information, though one of the defense attorneys indicated to FOX 5 that something significant would be happening on Monday.

Protest organizers say they are concerned about what they call "prosecutorial misconduct" in the high-profile case.

"My message is, at what point do we say this is unfair? What point does the justice system say we got it wrong? We either need to rethink what we're doing and do the mistrial or dismiss the trial - and when I say try again, I don't mean try again with the case," organizer Ten Wilkerson said.

The group says their protest is not about supporting Young Thug, but instead is about "safeguarding the principles of justice and fairness that underpin the legal system."

Judge considers mistrial in YSL trial

For months the trial has been plagued with delays and disruptions, including illnesses, the arrest of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of one of the defendants in jail, and the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday, when rapper Slimelife Shawty, one of the original 28 defendants, took the stand. The prosecutor asked him to review social media posts to identify others involved in the case. While doing so, the witness read aloud the caption "FREE QUA," revealing information the jury was not supposed to know regarding which defendants were incarcerated.

Nicole Westmoreland, one of the attorneys for Quamarvious Nichols, immediately raised concerns.

"Now the jury has repeatedly heard about Mr. Nichols being in jail, being in prison, and we cannot unring that bell, so we will ask for a mistrial," Westmoreland said.

Judge Whitaker acknowledged the gravity of the situation but said that she would not grant a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that the case could not be retried. However, she did indicate she would consider granting a mistrial without prejudice.

There are currently five individuals on trial with Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug. It will be up to each defendant whether they decide to accept a plea deal from the state. Some of the defendants are facing more serious charges, including murder, than others.

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial is the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.