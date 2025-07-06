Senoia Raceway crash injures spectators in Coweta County

article

Three spectators were injured in a crash on Saturday at Senoia Raceway in Coweta County.

What they're saying:

The raceway released a statement Sunday morning saying the spectators were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They said the people were alert and receiving care.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available," the statement read. "We extend our heartfelt support to the individuals and their loved ones during this time."

Dig deeper:

Video posted by Recoil Racing Videos on Facebook shows a race car climbing a wall as it went around a turn. The car appears to go through a fence before hitting spectators in bleachers. The car spun off the seating and back onto the track.

"Always gotta keep your eyes peeled. Praying for everyone involved to make a fast and full recovery," the post read in part.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to officials in Coweta County to learn more about what happened during the race.