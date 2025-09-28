Young Thug hosts concert at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Young Thug at the Fulton County Courthouse on Sept. 28, 2025. (Young Thug on Twitch)

The Brief The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for fans to come to the courthouse at 4 p.m. Streets around the courthouse appeared closed off, according to a FOX 5 crew at the scene. The rapper appeared on the stairs at the courthouse just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday and began rapping some of his latest music. Williams was indicted in May 2022 along with about two dozen associates, accused of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law.



Young Thug hosted a free concert for fans outside the Fulton County Courthouse on Sunday, attracting a large crowd.

What we know:

The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for fans to come to the courthouse at 4 p.m. Streets around the courthouse appeared closed off, according to a FOX 5 crew at the scene. The stairs were decked out with light bars, speakers and smoke machines, and a Twitch live stream was directing viewers to Young Thug’s latest song.

Officials could be seen guarding the front of the courthouse.

Young Thug at the Fulton County Courthouse on Sept. 28, 2025.

The rapper appeared on the stairs at the courthouse just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday and began rapping some of his latest music. The rapper spent time greeting the crowd while performing. He signed autographs and shook hands with his fans.

The artist left the stage about 15 minutes after appearing, going back into the courthouse at 5:30 p.m.

The backstory:

Williams was indicted in May 2022 along with about two dozen associates, accused of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. Prosecutors said he cofounded a violent street gang that carried out murders, shootings and carjackings over a decade and promoted its activities in music and on social media.

After more than two years in jail, Williams pleaded no contest to one count of conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one count of participating in criminal street gang activity. He also pleaded guilty to additional gun and drug charges.

He was sentenced to 40 years, with five years to be served in prison. That portion was commuted to time served, and he was placed on 15 years of probation. The remaining 20 years will also be commuted to time served if he meets all conditions of his probation.

As part of that probation, Williams was banned from Atlanta except for specific events for 10 years. A judge denied his request last December to return home for the holidays, though he may be allowed limited visits beginning in 2027 if he remains out of trouble.

It is unclear whether a public appearance or concert at the courthouse would be allowed under those terms.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for courthouse security, for comment.