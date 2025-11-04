Georgia Public Service Commission Live Election Results

FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking election results for several key races in Georgia. Top of mind for many voters is the cost of electricity. Georgia Power has raised prices six times in roughly two years, making the Public Service Commission races a major talking point across the state.

In District 2, incumbent Republican Tim Echols faces Democrat Alicia Johnson. In District 3, Democrat Peter Hubbard is challenging Republican Fitz Johnson for his seat.

Below is a listing of results for the Public Service Commission. For all other results, click here.