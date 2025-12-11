Georgia Power seeks $16B expansion to add 10 gigawatts to grid

The Brief Georgia Power seeks approval for a $16B plan to add 10 gigawatts to the grid, driven largely by data center demand. The utility says rates could drop by 2029, but customers and advocacy groups are skeptical. The Public Service Commission votes on the agreement December 19.



Georgia Power could soon add a massive amount of new energy to the state’s power grid. State regulators are on track to approve a $16 billion agreement that would allow the utility to expand its infrastructure by 10 gigawatts — an investment the company says is needed to meet demand, largely driven by incoming data centers.

While Georgia Power argues the plan will stabilize rates long-term, many customers and advocacy groups remain unconvinced.

Serve growth, reduce rates

What they're saying:

The company says 80% of the new energy capacity would power data centers, which require enormous amounts of electricity to run artificial intelligence systems and large-scale computing networks.

Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent says that despite the price tag, the expansion could eventually lower monthly bills.

"In 2029, rates would actually go down $8.50 a month," Kent said.

He added the expansion is essential to support Georgia’s booming population and large commercial users.

"This is a needed decision to serve the growth that Georgia is seeing, not just from data centers, but from large-load customers, residents."

Kent said the cost will be about $16 million.

Georgia Power says residential ratepayers will not foot the bill for new infrastructure.

"Part of the rate freeze we have over the next three years is that data centers will be paying for their infrastructure," Kent said.

Worry over bills

The other side:

Georgia Power customers tell FOX 5 their electricity costs are already overwhelming.

"It’s high. In the winter, like $388," said Roberto Pastrana.

"I’ll believe that when I see it, because your bills never go down — they only go up," said customer Emily Russell.

Georgia Power has raised prices six times since 2022, though the Public Service Commission approved a rate freeze through 2028 earlier this year.

Possible long-term impacts

Dig deeper:

Public advocacy groups remain doubtful. Kimberly Scott, executive director of Georgia WAND, warned that the growing number of data centers could still drive up bills.

"We’re very concerned. We know they could go up."

She also questioned whether regulators can be trusted to protect consumers:

"Do we really have confidence in this commission when they’ve greenlighted so many increases in the past?"

Data centers consume large amounts of electricity, land, and water — adding to concerns about community impacts.

Proposal up for vote

What's next:

The plan, described as a stipulation agreement between Georgia Power and Public Service Commission staff, is not yet final.

Commissioners will vote on the proposal Dec. 19.