Stacey Abrams group must pay back tax dollars for voter suppression lawsuit, judge orders

A federal court judge ruled that a pro-Stacey Abrams group must repay the quarter-million dollars cost of a lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The group, Fair Fight Action filed the lawsuit against Raffensperger back in 2018 in an attempt to "hold Georgia accountable for an elections system that violates various right of Georgia voters under federal law," according to its official website. It is part of Abrams long-standing fight against voter suppression in the state.

The group was ordered to repay $231,303.71 in legal fees. $192,628.85 of that is for "printed or electronically recorded transcripts necessarily obtained for use in the case". The other $38,674.86 is for making copies to use in the case.

Raffensperger released a statement on Jan. 10 claiming U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones ruled against all of Fair Fight Action's claims.

"This is a start, but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims," Raffensperger said in the statement.

"We saw record voter turnout in 2022, extremely high voter turnout for a midterm election, at levels that prove claims of voter suppression are just as trumped up as claims of stolen elections," Raffensperger said.

Fox News contributed to this report.