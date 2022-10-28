Kemp, Walker hold leads in major Georgia races in new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Poll

A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows Republican Herschel Walker taking the lead in the race for U.S Senate in Georgia, with incumbent Republican Brian Kemp growing his lead in the governor’s race.

In the U.S. Senate race, Walker has 48% ahead of Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with 45%.

Libertarian Chase Oliver trails Walker and Warnock at 2%, with 2% of the people surveyed either undecided or having no opinion.

The polls of 550 likely voters in Georgia, which was conducted late Thursday, has a margin of error of 4.2%.

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks to the media after casting his ballot on the first day of early voting on October 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Democratic incumbent, Warnock is running against Republican candidate Herschel Walker for the Se Expand

The Senate poll took place after a second woman alleged at a Los Angeles news conference that Walker encouraged and paid for her 1993 abortion.

Walker, who has stated that he supports Georgia’s so-called heartbeat anti-abortion law, has denied the woman’s claims.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker addresses the crowd of supporters during a campaign stop on October 20, 2022 in Macon, Georgia. Walker in running against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the mid-term elections. (Photo by Expand

InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery, who oversaw the poll, says the former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner is gaining speed in the contest.

Towery said Walker is receiving 59% of the white vote and nearly 20% of the African-American vote. According to the poll, Walker has closed the gap with female voters and now leads among male voters by 10 points.

According to Towery, "It appears the new allegations had no impact on the race and perhaps are having a reverse effect."

If the trend continues, Towery believes Walker could win the race without a runoff, but a runoff still seems likely.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams arrives for a campaign event as early voting begins on October 18, 2022 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Abrams is facing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom she narrowly lost to in 2018. (Photo by Megan Var Expand

In the race for governor, Governor Kemp has grown his lead to 52% over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams at 43%.

Libertarian Shane Hazel has 1%, with 4% of the likely voters either having no opinion or remaining undecided.

Towery says the race for governor has increasingly become a runaway contest.

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks at a campaign event celebrating Diwali on October 22, 2022 in Norcross, Georgia. Democrat Stacey Abrams is pursuing a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the race for Georgia governor. (Pho Expand

"Interestingly, Kemp has a 65-33 advantage among white voters and is receiving nearly 20% of the African American vote. Hispanics and other races favor Kemp heavily. Independents favor Kemp by 14 points," Towery said.

Towery said as of now, Kemp seems headed towards a "resounding victory without a runoff."

In the race for Lt. Governor, Republican Burt Jones has 47% ahead of Democrat Charlie Bailey at 41%. Libertarian Ryan Graham has 2% with 10% of the people surveyed either being undecided or having no opinion.

"Jones, absent some 11th hour issue, appears headed to a victory without a runoff," Towery said.

Early voting continues in Georgia with Election Day taking place on Tuesday, November 8.