New woman alleges Herschel Walker encouraged her to have abortion, drove her to clinic

A second woman alleged Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker encouraged her to an abortion when she says she became pregnant during a relationship with him.

In a release sent Wednesday, attorney Gloria Allred announced she is representing the woman, who spoke anonymously during a press conference Wednesday.

According to the woman, she had a romantic relationship with Walker and learned she was pregnant in April 1993. She said she was not intimate with anyone else during a years-long relationship with Walker. She said he drove her to a clinic in Dallas to have an abortion and waited for her to come out.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Walker's campaign, which has not responded. Walker has campaign stops scheduled on Wednesday.

"The reason I am here today is because he has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances, when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic," Jane Doe said.

Jane Doe said she's not politically motivated and voted for former President Donald Trump in the two previous elections.

"I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. Senator," Jane Doe said.

Allred said her client decided to come forward weeks before the election because she feels "voters have the right to know," evaluate their evidence and make their own decision.

The press conference comes weeks after the mother of one of Walker's children claimed that the Georgia Republican paid for her abortion while they were dating in 2009.

Walker, who has expressed support for a national abortion ban without exceptions, called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and previously said he did not know who the woman could have been.

Abortion has continued to be a central issue in the Georgia race, one of the most competitive Senate contests in the country. Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock are locked in a tight contest that is key to the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Earlier this year, after a story by The Daily Beast, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he had not previously talked about publicly.

The woman told The Daily Beast that Walker’s denial of the abortion was somewhat surprising to her.

"Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember," the woman said. "But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too."

In The Daily Beast report, the news outlet said it reviewed a receipt showing her payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt.

During the Republican Senate primary, Walker openly backed a national ban on abortions with no exceptions for cases involving rape, incest or a woman’s health being at risk — particularly notable at a time when the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court precedent had been overturned and Democrats in Congress had been discussing codifying abortion rights into federal law.

During a debate with opponent Raphael Warnock in Savannah, Walker said a moderator misstated his position on a "national ban," which he said matches Georgia’s state law banning abortion at about six weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.