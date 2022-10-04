Herschel Walker's son attacks him in new Twitter video after abortion accusation: 'Don't lie'

Herschel Walker's son continues to speak out Tuesday against his father after a report that the Georgia Senate Republican candidate paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009.

The article was published by The Daily Beast late Monday. In the report, the publication spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt.

The woman claims Walker encouraged her to end the pregnancy, saying that the time wasn’t right for a baby, The Daily Beast reported.

Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue the Daily Beast.

ATHENS, GA - MAY 23: Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In a series of videos posted to Twitter Tuesday, Christian Walker addressed his father saying "don't lie" and "don't act like you are some moral family man."

"I've stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn't want involvement," the tweet reads. Don't you dare test my authenticity."

In the video, Christian Walker references the Daily Beat report stating that it is "[his father's] handwriting on the card."

"He has four kids, four different women, didn't raise one of them. He was out having sex with other women…everything has been a lie!"

The Heisman Trophy winner's son also blasted those on the political right and left who he says have attacked him.

"I've spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn't want to be involved. Now they're blaming me for everything I'm not responsible for. It's disgusting."

The videos are a follow-up to a series of tweets Christian Walker sent Monday after the report broke, which accused his father of abusive behavior and of being a terrible father.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker tweeted. "You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

In another tweet, he added: "I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Christian Walker is the 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker and Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who are no longer married.

"I LOVE my son no matter what," the candidate tweeted in response Monday night.

Walker's opponent, incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, was dismissive when told of The Daily Beast story and when asked whether it might affect the outcome in Georgia. "I’ll let the pundits decide," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.