Warnock-Walker Debate Live Blog: Georgia Senate candidates meet in Savannah

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 5 Atlanta

It's debate night in Georgia. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) will square off for the first and only time. The 60-minute session, which will take place before a live audience starting at 7 p.m.

The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta. It will also be streaming on fox5atlanta.com. How to watch the debate live.

Follow the debate coverage in the FOX 5 Atlanta Debate Live Blog and on social media through #GaSenDebate.

Walker-Warnock debate details

  • October 14 at 7 p.m.
  • Debate broadcasted on FOX 5 Atlanta WAGA-TV
  • Streaming on fox5atlanta.com and FOX 5 Atlanta app
  • Follow along on social media through the hashtag #GASenDebate