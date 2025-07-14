MLB Home Run Derby: Everything you need to know

The Brief We're just one day away from the MLB All-Star Game and the excitement continues on Monday with the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. won't participate in this year's competition. Instead, he's been replaced by his teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson. Baseball fans are strongly recommended to prepare for hot weather and pay for parking in advance to avoid delays.



Excitement is building at Truist Park for baseball fans as the MLB All-Star Game celebrations continue.

On Monday, some of baseball's biggest sluggers will take the field to show off their power in the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

SEE MORE: 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta | Everything you need to know

What we know:

The Home Run Derby will kick off at 8 p.m. after the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at The Battery.

One big change in the event: The Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. won't participate. Instead, he's been replaced by his teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson.

Olson competed in the 2021 derby while with the Athletics. He was eliminated in the first round. The 31-year-old entered the weekend with 17 homers this season.

Acuña is still expected to play in the All-Star Game on his home field on Tuesday.

The other scheduled participants are Brent Rooker, the first for the Athletics since Olson, along with Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees, Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and James Wood of Washington.

Tickets for the event start at $248. You can learn more here.

Home Run Derby weather forecast

Get ready for some heat if you're planning to go and cheer on the players during the Home Run Derby.

It will be hot on Monday afternoon, with high temperatures combining with the humidity to make it feel like we're past the triple digits.

There's only a 20% chance of rain, so not much opportunity to help drop temperatures. That 20% chance of rain will stick around through game time. It will be in the 90s when the Home Run Derby begins.

Road Closures

Several roads around Truist Park have been closed since the events began and will continue to be shut down through the conclusion of the game on July 15. Drivers are advised to plan ahead.

Courtesy of MLB

Parking & Transportation

Don't get caught unprepared with parking. FOX 5 has received reports of many cars being towed from the Cumberland Mall and other locations within walking distance of the All-Star Village.

Public parking is available in select lots around Truist Park. Entrances and parking lots will open at various times.

Click here for full parking & transportation details

Officials strongly recommend you pay for parking in advance to avoid delays.

Rideshare

There will be designated pickup and drop-off zones for rideshare services at the north and south ends of The Battery Atlanta.

Public Transit

Atlanta's MARTA doesn't directly serve Truist Park. For the All-Star Game, enhanced shuttle services are expected from the Arts Center and Dunwoody MARTA stations.