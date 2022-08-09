Herschel Walker targeted in campaign ad using ex-wife’s accusations: ‘He was gonna blow my brains out’

An Anti-Trump GOP group targeted Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, with a new campaign ad that uses soundbites of his ex-wife accusing him of threatening to shoot her and other violent acts while they were married.

The Republican Accountability Project released a 30-second ad that begins with footage of Walker’s football career when a narrator says: "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again."

"Listen to what his ex-wife had to say about him," the narrator says before the ad cuts to Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who then describes alleged threats Walker made against her.

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker shakes hand and poses for photos at the Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout held at Wayne Dashers pond house in Glennville, Ga., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"His eyes would become very evil," Grossman says. "The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him."

She then says: "The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out."

In December, Walker told Axios that he’s "accountable" for what he’s done in the past after being asked a question about his relationship with Grossman and said that he’s confronted his mental health issues.

"I'm always accountable to whatever I've ever done," Walker said. "And that's what I tell people: I'm accountable to it."

Walker told Axios that he considers himself best friends with Grossman today.

The former college and pro football star will face off against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.

