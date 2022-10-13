Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

article

The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.

You can watch the televised U.S. Senate debate, which begins at 7 p.m., on FOX 5, fox5atlanta.com, or in the FOX 5 Atlanta app.

Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford and WSAV news anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw will host the debate and will pose questions to the candidates about issues that are important to Georgia voters.

The debate will take place at J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.

Walker-Warnock debate details

October 14 at 7 p.m.

Debate broadcasted on FOX 5 Atlanta WAGA-TV

Streaming on fox5atlanta.com and FOX 5 Atlanta app

Follow along on social media through the hashtag #GASenDebate

The Walker-Warnock matchup is unique because it is playing out in a more competitive state than Illinois, a Democratic stronghold, or South Carolina, where Republicans are dominant. Also, the candidates in Georgia are already well known, representing two institutions that are revered in the South: church and football. Walker, among Georgia’s most well-known sports figures, won a championship and the Heisman Trophy while at the University of Georgia in the 1980s. Warnock is the senior pastor at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

The latest InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows Warnock with a slight lead above Walker, but within the margin of error.

