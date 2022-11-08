Abrams vs Kemp: Georgia Governor 2022 Midterm Election Results

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's midterm general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including governor. In the race for governor, Gov. Brian Kemp is looking to hold off a challenge from Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 run. Also on the ballot is Libertarian Shane Hazel.

The latest FOX 5 poll had Kemp leading Abrams. During the campaign, the governor repeatedly mentioned record on Georgia's economic growth while stating Abrams is disqualified because she’s insufficiently supportive of police. Abrams has fired back, amplifying her long-running critique of Kemp’s refusal to expand the Medicaid health insurance program.

In Georgia, a candidate must earn at least 50% of the vote to win outright.

Here are results for the governor's race in Georgia. Click here to return to the master results list.