Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results

It's Election Day in Georgia, and voters are making their voices known by casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine the balance of power in Congress.

The latest FOX 5/InsiderAdvantage poll showed Republican challenger Herschel Walker with a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in the U.S. Senate race. The race has remained tight in recent weeks, with both candidates intensifying their critiques of each other.

Warnock has hammered Walker as a "pathological liar" who has exaggerated his business, academic, professional and philanthropic achievements and been accused of violence against his family members and of paying for girlfriends’ abortions despite his public opposition to the procedure.

Walker, who denies he’s ever paid for any abortions, is sticking to an argument he’s made for months: that Warnock is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and a Democratic congressional majority that Walker blames for inflation, rising crime and a continued flow of immigrants across the U.S. border with Mexico.

In Georgia, a candidate must earn at least 50% of the vote to win outright. With such a tight race, a runoff can't be counted out.

In the race for governor, Gov. Brian Kemp is looking to hold off a challenge from Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 run. The latest FOX 5 poll had Kemp leading Abrams. During the campaign, the governor repeatedly mentioned record on Georgia's economic growth while stating Abrams is disqualified because she’s insufficiently supportive of police. Abrams has fired back, amplifying her long-running critique of Kemp’s refusal to expand the Medicaid health insurance program.

Other contests to watch are the race for Secretary of State, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

