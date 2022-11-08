Warnock vs Walker: Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 Midterm Election Results

It's Election Day in Georgia, and voters are making their voices known by casting their ballots in several hotly contested races. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia could ultimately determine the balance of power in Congress. The final FOX 5 poll before Election Day had Republican challenger Herschel Walker leading Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Also in the race is Libertarian Chase Oliver.

In Georgia, a candidate must earn at least 50% of the vote to win outright. With such a tight race, a runoff can't be counted out.

