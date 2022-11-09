Georgia Senate race: What you need to know about the 2022 midterm runoff election

The day after Election Day at least one major Georgia race is heading to a runoff.

State election officials said, the Peach State's crucial 2022 Midterm Elections don't seem to be over yet in Georgia.

That includes the high-profile U.S. Senate race in Georgia that could shift the balance of power in Congress. Neither Sen. Raphael Warnock or candidate Herschel Walker received more than 50% of the vote, so those two will proceed to a runoff election.

Candidates were already priming their supporters for the month ahead. Sen. Raphael Warnock said he would "work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia."

Republican challenger Herschel Walker told his supporters, "I don’t come to lose."

Here's what you need to know about voting in a Georgia runoff election:

When to register for runoffs in Georgia

If you haven't already registered to vote in runoff elections, the deadline already passed.

The cutoff for eligible voters to register in time to vote in the runoff elections was Nov. 7.

When will Georgia absentee ballots be mailed for Georgia runoff election?

The Secretary of State's office indicates absentee ballots are mailed "as soon as possible" prior to the General Election runoff.

How to request an absentee ballot for runoffs

Registered voters can submit an absentee ballot application online, by email, by mail, by fax, or in person..

Voters require a form of voter identification.

Once the ballot is received and filled out, voters should follow the instructions on sealing their ballot and either mail it, hand-deliver it or leave it at a ballot drop box. Contact your county registrar for available drop-off and drop-box locations.

When does advanced, early voting begin for Georgia runoffs?

Advanced in-person voting begins "as soon as possible" in Georgia.

You can find you early-voting precinct by visiting the Secretary of State’s website and selecting your county or by logging into your My Voter Page .

Typical early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Exact hours may vary.

When is runoff election day?

The runoff for Federal offices is set for Dec. 6 in Georgia.

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. is allowed to cast a ballot.